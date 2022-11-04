Ghoul School

Two sniveling high school dropouts plot to rob the school janitor and accidentally release toxic chemicals into the school's water supply. The swimming team are the first ones to turn into green-faced flesh-eating zombies, and they promptly go after the rest of the present school populous, namely a duo of horror movie nerds, the members of a metal band and the world's worst basketball team.
|Scott Gordon
|Jeff
|Nancy Sirianni
|Roxanne
|Joe Franklin
|Himself
|Jackie Martling
|Himself
|Lorna Courtney
|Mary
|Richard Bright
|Principal Kaplan (as Eddie Gambino)
