Ghulam-E-Musthafa

The film revolves around a gangster named Mustafa (Patekar) who is a contract killer and can go any limit to please his superiors and offers 5 times Namaz. He was adopted by a powerful don Shanta Prasad (Rawal) when he was a child. He calls Shanta as Abba (an Urdu term for father). Abba taught him the crime tactics and made Mustafa his weapon for his illicit crimes. Mustafa's only aide is Sudama, his childhood best friend. Abba shares enmity with the Verma brothers Mahesh, Rohan and Bipin (Pradhan, Joshi and Bahl) which the trio wants to kill Abba. Meanwhile, a dancer Kavita (Tandon) who works in Verma's dance club.