Fact-based story of top fashion model Gia Marie Carangi follows her life from a rebel working in her father's diner at age 17 to her death in 1986 at age 26 from AIDS, one of the first women in America whose death was attributed to the disease. In between, she followed a downward spiral of drug abuse and failed relationships.
|Angelina Jolie
|Gia Carangi
|Elizabeth Mitchell
|Linda
|Eric Michael Cole
|T.J.
|Kylie Travis
|Stephanie
|Mercedes Ruehl
|Kathleen Carangi
|Mila Kunis
|Gia Carangi (age 11)
View Full Cast >