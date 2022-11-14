Not Available

Giacomo Puccini - Tosca

This production from the historic Teatro Carlo Felice in Genova, Italy, stars the opera worlds power couple, Daniela Dessì and Fabio Armiliato, as lovers Tosca and Cavaradossi. A tragic tale of doomed love interlaced with the age-old themes of jealousy, lust and intrigue, has ensured Tosca its place in the top ten of opera favourites. Probably the best contemporary soprano-tenor combination (a couple in real life, too) Daniela Dessì and Fabio Armiliato are ranged against a worthy opponent in the form of Claudio Sgura as police chief Baron Scarpia.

