Gideon's Daughter

Bill Nighy and Miranda Richardson star in a story of grief and celebrity, set in the intense spring and summer of New Labour's election victory and Diana's death. Nighy is a PR guru who has to stop and re-evaluate his world when his daughter threatens to leave his life, perhaps as revenge for his serial infidelities. Richardson plays a mother trying to bury her grief in an unconventional way after the loss of her young son.
|Bill Nighy
|Gideon Warner
|Miranda Richardson
|Stella
|Emily Blunt
|Natasha
|Robert Lindsay
|Sneath
|Tom Hardy
|Andrew
|Tom Goodman-Hill
|Dent
