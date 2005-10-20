2005

Gideon's Daughter

  • Drama

October 20th, 2005

Bill Nighy and Miranda Richardson star in a story of grief and celebrity, set in the intense spring and summer of New Labour's election victory and Diana's death. Nighy is a PR guru who has to stop and re-evaluate his world when his daughter threatens to leave his life, perhaps as revenge for his serial infidelities. Richardson plays a mother trying to bury her grief in an unconventional way after the loss of her young son.

Bill NighyGideon Warner
Miranda RichardsonStella
Emily BluntNatasha
Robert LindsaySneath
Tom HardyAndrew
Tom Goodman-HillDent

