1959

Gigantis the Fire Monster

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 20th, 1959

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

The infamous and highly altered American release of the first "Godzilla" sequel, "Godzilla Raids Again." Here, the legendary monster has been renamed "Gigantis," and the film itself is infused with a cacophony of stock footage from other low budget sci-fi productions of the time.

Cast

Hiroshi KoizumiShoichi Tsukioka
Setsuko WakayamaHidemi Yamaji
Minoru ChiakiKôji Kobayashi
Takashi ShimuraKyohei Yamane-hakase
Keye LukeShoichi Tsukioka (voice)
Marvin MillerKojikawa Kobayashi / Narrator (voice)

