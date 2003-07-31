Gigli is ordered to kidnap the psychologically challenged younger brother of a powerful federal prosecutor. When plans go awry, Gigli's boss sends in Ricki, a gorgeous free-spirited female gangster who has her own set of orders to assist with the kidnapping. But Gigli begins falling for the decidedly unavailable Ricki, which could be a hazard to his occupation.
|Jennifer Lopez
|Ricki
|Justin Bartha
|Brian
|Lainie Kazan
|Mother
|Lenny Venito
|Louis
|Missy Crider
|Robin
|Al Pacino
|Starkman
