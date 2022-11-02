Not Available

"Gila-Gila Pengantin Popular" tells the story of a young man named Zul who is engaged to Fatima. While they are planning their wedding, Fatima is selected to participate in a singing contest on a reality television show, and their wedding is postponed. When Fatima wins the singing competition, the success and popularity gets to her head and she changes her image as well as gives herself a new name, Irma. Zul is upset because his relationship with Fatima is on the rocks, and things get more complicated when Zul also gains popularity as an artist himself