Gila-Gila Remaja 2

The sequel of the 1985 classic “Gila-Gila Remaja” follows the modern youngsters in Malaysian society and takes a long ride to see the struggles faced by the young guns with actions, comedy, relationships and family. Hairul Azreen as Afiq is a youth who comes from a wealthy family and is interested in only motorcycle races and dance. Meanwhile, Faralyna Idris as Lisa is a poor village girl who mostly keeps to herself. Fizz Fairuz plays Haikal, Lisa’s strict brother who tries to control Lisa’s conversations and acquaintances. In college, Afiq falls for Lisa, but Lisa misunderstands Afiq behaviour because of their closeness, as she is also Erna’s best friend. Kris, who is interested in Erna, is jealous of Erna and Afiq’s friendship, which leads to a rivalry between the tw