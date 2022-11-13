Gilbert's Revenge

Not Available

11-year-old Gilbert is new to the neighborhood and ready for a new and better life. All he has to do is keep his nasty egg allergy a secret, especially from the girl next door, Line, the captain of the hockey team. Gilbert’s new life is threatened when Gilbert’s self-absorbed aunt Doris shows up to baby-sit, and secretly feeds him egg on purpose! Gilbert soon learns that the best defense is a good offense, and he lays a vindictive plan for how to outsmart her... The battle is on!