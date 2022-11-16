Gilles Carle ou l'indomptable imaginaire

Not Available

Gilles Carle, the prolific director of such movies as La vraie nature de Bernadette and Maria Chapdelaine, has been struggling against Parkinsons disease with dignity for about fifteen years. Based on Carles last script completed in 2000, entitled 'Mona MC Gill et son vieux père malade', Charles Binamés documentary, which took slightly over two years to film, gives us a friendly, penetrating look of a brave, lucid creator confronted with suffering and the perspective of death. Although the subject is grave, we see a stong will to live and to create. A movie shrouded in all the light and love of Chloé Ste-Marie, the famous directors companion of 25 years.