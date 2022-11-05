Not Available

Julia runs a trendy bar in Barcelona. She treats men with caution, believing one can love too much and invite pain. She's been dating Pablo, one of her waiters. After his grisly murder (his heart is cut out), she receives anonymous messages and video tapes from a man who says he is in love with her. Another murder follows, the police give her 24-hour protection, and Pablo's replacement at the bar, the virile Antonio, seems to be attracted to her. As Julia's stalker closes in, she's on the verge of a nervous breakdown, then becomes almost serene. Leading the investigation is a police comisario who's eyes are covered as he awaits the completion of treatment. Will we see the murderer?