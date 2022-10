Not Available

Gimp is a black comedy about a gimp, a dominatrix and an alarm clock. It begins in a dark, dingy flat with a gimp handcuffed to a radiator and a dominatrix beating the living daylights out of him. However, after the Dominatrix takes a much-needed break, she chokes to death on a piece of macaroni cheese, leaving the gimp handcuffed to a radiator with no mean of escape. And an alarm clock on repeated snooze...