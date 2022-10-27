1985

Ginger and Fred

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1985

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Amelia and Pippo are reunited after several decades to perform their old music-hall act (imitating Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers) on a TV variety show. It's both a touchingly nostalgic journey into the past, and a viciously satirical attack on television in general and Italian TV in particular, portraying it as a mindless freakshow aimed at morons.

Cast

Marcello MastroianniPippo Botticella alias « Fred »
Franco Fabrizile présentateur TV
Friedrich von Ledeburl’amiral Aulenti
Augusto Poderosile travesti
Martin Maria Blaul’assistant-réalisateur
Jacques Henri LartigueFrère Gerolamo

