Ginger and Fred

Amelia and Pippo are reunited after several decades to perform their old music-hall act (imitating Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers) on a TV variety show. It's both a touchingly nostalgic journey into the past, and a viciously satirical attack on television in general and Italian TV in particular, portraying it as a mindless freakshow aimed at morons.
|Marcello Mastroianni
|Pippo Botticella alias « Fred »
|Franco Fabrizi
|le présentateur TV
|Friedrich von Ledebur
|l’amiral Aulenti
|Augusto Poderosi
|le travesti
|Martin Maria Blau
|l’assistant-réalisateur
|Jacques Henri Lartigue
|Frère Gerolamo
