2001

Ginger Snaps

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 22nd, 2001

Studio

Copperheart Entertainment

The story of two outcast sisters, Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and Brigitte (Emily Perkins), in the mindless suburban town of Bailey Downs. On the night of Ginger's first period, she is savagely attacked by a wild creature. Ginger's wounds miraculously heal but something is not quite right. Now Brigitte must save her sister and save herself.

Cast

Katharine IsabelleGinger Fitzgerald
Kris LemcheSam
Mimi RogersPamela Fitzgerald
Jesse MossJason McCardy
Danielle HamptonTrina Sinclair
John BourgeoisHenry

Images