Giovanni's Island

In the aftermath of the most devastating conflict mankind had ever experienced, the tiny island of Shikotan became part of the Sakhalin Oblast... and on the unhealed border in this remote corner of the world, friendship among children from two different countries timidly blossomed, striving to overcome language barriers and the waves of history. Inspired by true events.
|Masachika Ichimura
|Tatsuo Senou
|Polina Ilyushenko
|Tanja
|Hiroshi Inuzuka
|Village chief
|Saburô Kitajima
|Genzou Senou
|Tatsuya Nakadai
|Junpei Senou
|Yukie Nakama
|Sawako
