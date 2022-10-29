Not Available

Giraffada

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ministère de la Culture

Yacine is the veterinarian of the only zoo remaining in the Palestinian West Bank. He lives alone with his 10-year old son, Ziad. The kid has a special bond with the two giraffes in the zoo. He seems to be the only one to communicate with them. After an air raid in the region the male giraffe dies. His mate, Rita, won’t survive unless the veterinarian finds her a new companion. The only zoo that might provide this animal is located in Tel Aviv ...

Cast

Saleh Bakri
Ahmad Bayatra
Roschdy Zem

Images