Girl Lost: A Hollywood Story

Interweaving stories of four different women involved in the sex industry offers a glimpse into the dark underbelly of Los Angeles and the taboo lifestyle of a sex worker. A teen runaway, single mother and two career escorts interconnect through their own personal journeys filled with loss, betrayal and the struggle to survive. Written by anonymous
|Dominique Swain
|Beth
|Cody Renee Cameron
|Paige
|Michelle Maylene
|Sexy Woman
|Brooke Haven
|Destiny
|Leah Ann Cevoli
|Karen Lloyd (social worker)
|Elizabeth Lamboy-Wilson
|Lupe
View Full Cast >