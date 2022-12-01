Not Available

Girl Lost: A Hollywood Story

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Odyssey Motion Pictures

Interweaving stories of four different women involved in the sex industry offers a glimpse into the dark underbelly of Los Angeles and the taboo lifestyle of a sex worker. A teen runaway, single mother and two career escorts interconnect through their own personal journeys filled with loss, betrayal and the struggle to survive. Written by anonymous

Cast

Dominique SwainBeth
Cody Renee CameronPaige
Michelle MayleneSexy Woman
Brooke HavenDestiny
Leah Ann CevoliKaren Lloyd (social worker)
Elizabeth Lamboy-WilsonLupe

