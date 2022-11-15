Girl on the Edge

Not Available

Transferred to a new high school, Jin-suk, meets a friendly classmate, Eun-yeong. However, Eun-yeong doesn’t realize that the reason for the transfer was the result of Jin-suk getting into trouble at her previous school. When the abusive ex-husband of Eun-yeong’s mother gets violent, Eun-yeong and her mother flee to Jin-suk’s home. Since Jin-suk lives alone, the two feel comfortable there. But then Eun-yeong’s mother steals Jin-suk’s money and disappears. Where has she gone? Can Jin-suk and Eun-yeong get the money back from her? The two set out to track her down.