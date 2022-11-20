Girl Squared.mp4

Not Available

Digital Playground contract star Kayden Kross takes viewers on a journey of sapphic proportions, where making up means getting naked in 5 tales of love, lust, and loss. First, mourning turns to passion when Kiera Winters and Raven Rockette work out their differences at a funeral. Next, playful teens Brett Rossi and Karlie Montana indulge in their first lesbian experience. Love endures and makeup sex conquers all in the third scene between Samantha Ryan and Layla Rose. Then Skin Diamond tempts Dani Daniels into a backseat rendezvous, followed by Bree Daniels reconciling with her fellow oil-wrestling stripper Kayden in a scene of erotic power play.