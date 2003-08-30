This film, adapted from a work of fiction by author Tracy Chevalier, tells a story about the events surrounding the creation of the painting "Girl With A Pearl Earring" by 17th century Dutch master Johannes Vermeer. A young peasant maid working in the house of painter Johannes Vermeer becomes his talented assistant and the model for one of his most famous works.
|Colin Firth
|Johannes Vermeer
|Tom Wilkinson
|Pieter Van Ruijven
|Cillian Murphy
|Pieter
|Judy Parfitt
|Maria Thins
|Essie Davis
|Catharina Bolnes Vermeer
|Joanna Scanlan
|Tanneke
