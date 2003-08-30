2003

Girl with a Pearl Earring

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 30th, 2003

Studio

Wild Bear Films

This film, adapted from a work of fiction by author Tracy Chevalier, tells a story about the events surrounding the creation of the painting "Girl With A Pearl Earring" by 17th century Dutch master Johannes Vermeer. A young peasant maid working in the house of painter Johannes Vermeer becomes his talented assistant and the model for one of his most famous works.

Cast

Colin FirthJohannes Vermeer
Tom WilkinsonPieter Van Ruijven
Cillian MurphyPieter
Judy ParfittMaria Thins
Essie DavisCatharina Bolnes Vermeer
Joanna ScanlanTanneke

