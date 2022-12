Not Available

For two years, Anatoli and Svetlana have been living under bombardments in their village, Pesky, not far from Donetsk Airport. Aged 72, they spend a large part of their days in the cellar of their house. They are the only ones that stayed in Pesky, which once had 3,000 inhabitants. They no longer have water, or gas, or electricity. But they resist and continue their activity as beekeepers.