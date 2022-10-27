1962

Girls! Girls! Girls!

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 20th, 1962

Studio

Hal Wallis Productions

Elvis plays Ross Carpenter, a fishing guide/sailor who loves his life out on the sea. When he finds out his boss is retiring to Arizona, he has to find a way to buy the Westwind, a boat that he and his father built. He is also caught between two women: insensitive club singer Robin and sweet Laurel.

Cast

Stella StevensRobin Gantner
Jeremy SlateWesley Johnson
Laurel GoodwinLaurel Dodge
Benson FongKin Yung
Robert StraussSam (owner, Pirate's Den)
Frank PugliaPapa Stavros

