Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Janey is new in town, and soon meets Lynne, who shares her passion for dancing in general, and "Dance TV" in particular. When a competition is announced to find a new Dance TV regular couple, Janey and Lynne are determined to audition. The only problem is that Janey's father doesn't approve of that kind of thing.
|Lee Montgomery
|Jeff Malene
|Helen Hunt
|Lynne Stone
|Morgan Woodward
|J.P. Sands
|Ed Lauter
|Colonel Glenn
|Jonathan Silverman
|Drew Boreman
|Shannen Doherty
|Maggie Malene
