1985

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 11th, 1985

Studio

New World Pictures

Janey is new in town, and soon meets Lynne, who shares her passion for dancing in general, and "Dance TV" in particular. When a competition is announced to find a new Dance TV regular couple, Janey and Lynne are determined to audition. The only problem is that Janey's father doesn't approve of that kind of thing.

Cast

Lee MontgomeryJeff Malene
Helen HuntLynne Stone
Morgan WoodwardJ.P. Sands
Ed LauterColonel Glenn
Jonathan SilvermanDrew Boreman
Shannen DohertyMaggie Malene

Images