An electric collection of the latest, award-winning lesbian and feminist short films exploring fantasies, dreams, desires, love and transgression. Featuring chance encounters, teenage lust, girl fighters, self-conscious dolls and rampant zombies alongside journeys of self-discovery, the fight for equality and a playful take on stereotypes. GIRLS ON FILM 2: BEFORE DAWN takes you on an incredible adventure from America to Australia through Iceland, the UK and Algeria into worlds beyond.