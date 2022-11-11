Gisaenglyeong

Not Available

Desperately wanting a child, Ga-hee receives help from an exorcist and kidnaps and seals a child in a jar. After she gives birth to her son Bin, Ga-hee is brutally murdered. Along with her husband Jang-hwan and her sister Yoo-rin, Sunny moves into her nephew Bin’s house to look after him. Although empathetic towards her orphan nephew, Bin’s strange behaviors give Sunny mysterious chills, and the nightmares that start haunting Sunny since moving into Bin’s house become unbearable. Sunny gets the hunch that there is something between Bin’s increasingly violent behaviors and this house with an ominous aura.