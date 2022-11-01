Not Available

Gitana tenías que ser

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Suevia Films

Pastora de los Reyes is a beautiful Spanish that goes to Mexico with a contract to film a movie. The main actors will receive her at the airport, among them is Paul, a little-known mariachi that has been chosen to become a new idol. Automatically, both had bad relations and during filming many discussions happens. This arguments gives way to a deep love.

Cast

Pedro InfantePablo Mendoza
Carmen SevillaPastora de los Reyes
Estrellita CastroTía Paca
Ángel GarasaTío
José JassoTito del Valle
Florencio CastellóPrimo Tumbita

View Full Cast >

Images