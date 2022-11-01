Gitana tenías que ser

Pastora de los Reyes is a beautiful Spanish that goes to Mexico with a contract to film a movie. The main actors will receive her at the airport, among them is Paul, a little-known mariachi that has been chosen to become a new idol. Automatically, both had bad relations and during filming many discussions happens. This arguments gives way to a deep love.
|Pedro Infante
|Pablo Mendoza
|Carmen Sevilla
|Pastora de los Reyes
|Estrellita Castro
|Tía Paca
|Ángel Garasa
|Tío
|José Jasso
|Tito del Valle
|Florencio Castelló
|Primo Tumbita
