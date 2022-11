Not Available

Filmed live at the Wexford Festival Opera, this superb version of Giuseppe Gazzaniga's celebrated opera buffa "Don Giovanni Tenorio" tells the Don Juan story and stars Miroslav Kopp as the notorious rogue famous for seducing women. Some of his conquests include Donna Elvira (Andrea Bolton), Donna Anna (Malmfrid Sand), Donna Ximena (Joan Davies) and Maturina (Alison Browner). A bonus documentary on the Wexford Festival is included.