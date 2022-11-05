1938

Give Me a Sailor

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Jim and Walter are two brother sailors in the United States Navy. Walter tells Jim as soon as they get home he is going to ask his beautiful girlfriend, Nancy Larkin to marry him. But Jim is also in love with Nancy so he begs Nancy's ugly duckling sister, Letty to help break Walter and Nancy up. Letty agrees only under one condition, he help her to win Walter!

Cast

Martha RayeLetty Larkin
Betty GrableNancy Larkin
Jack WhitingWalter Brewster
Clarence KolbCaptainTallant
J.C. NugentMr. Larkin
Nana BryantMrs. Minnie Brewster

