1949

Give Us This Day

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 1949

Studio

Not Available

On the outs in Hollywood due to the blacklist, director Edward Dmytryk briefly operated in England in the late 1940s. Though filmed in its entirety in London, Dmytryk's Give Us This Day is set in New York during the depression. Fellow blacklistee Sam Wanamaker is starred as the head of an Italian immigrant family struggling to survive the economic crisis.

Cast

Lea PadovaniAnnuziata
Kathleen RyanKathleen
Charles GoldnerLuigi
Bonar ColleanoJulio
William SylvesterGiovanni
George PastellThe lucy

