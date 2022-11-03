On the outs in Hollywood due to the blacklist, director Edward Dmytryk briefly operated in England in the late 1940s. Though filmed in its entirety in London, Dmytryk's Give Us This Day is set in New York during the depression. Fellow blacklistee Sam Wanamaker is starred as the head of an Italian immigrant family struggling to survive the economic crisis.
|Lea Padovani
|Annuziata
|Kathleen Ryan
|Kathleen
|Charles Goldner
|Luigi
|Bonar Colleano
|Julio
|William Sylvester
|Giovanni
|George Pastell
|The lucy
View Full Cast >