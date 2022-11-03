Not Available

Give Us This Night

    Director

    

    Screenwriter

    

    Release Date

    

    Studio

    

    After being introduced to the world of opera, a fisherman (Jan Kiepura) falls for a woman (Swarthout) whose guardian is a noted composer (Philip Merivale). They met when the fisherman evaded the police by seeking refuge in the village church. While there, they are each captivated by hearing the other singing Mass. The beautiful woman falls in love with the fisherman with the wonderful voice.

    Cast

    		Philip MerivaleMarcello Bonelli
    		Benny BakerTomasso
    		Alan MowbrayForcellini
    		Sidney TolerFirst Carabiniere
    		Charles JudelsSecond Carabiniere
    		Franklin PangbornForcellini's Secretary

