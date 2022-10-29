Not Available

Glickman

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Before Marv Albert and Bob Costas, there was Marty Glickman. A gifted Jewish-American athlete who was denied the chance to represent the U.S. at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, he went on to become one of the most revered and influential sportscasters in history, pioneering many of the techniques, phrases and programming innovations that are commonplace in sports reporting today.

Cast

Marv AlbertHimself
Bob CostasHimself
Frank GiffordHimself
Jim BrownHimself
Larry KingHimself

