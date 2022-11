Not Available

This fabulous collection brings on the razzle-dazzle with 19 camp-filled music videos from some of dance music's most magnificent drag queens and other gay icons. The diverse party-ready video includes Holly Johnson's "Love Train," Kevin Aviance's "Din Da Da," Army of Lovers' "Ride the Bullit," Tomboy's "OK2BGAY," Erasure's "Take a Chance on Me," Soft Cell's "Torch" El Simbolo's "Yatta!" and many more.