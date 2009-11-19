Glorious 39

A mysterious tale set around a traditional British family on the eve of World War Two. Oblivious to the looming shadow of World War II, the wealthy Keyes maintain a confident façade in the British countryside until daughter Anne becomes an unexpected pawn. Her accidental discovery of secret recordings creates a rift in the family.
|Bill Nighy
|Alexander Keyes
|Julie Christie
|Aunt Elizabeth
|Eddie Redmayne
|Ralph Keyes
|Juno Temple
|Celia Keyes
|David Tennant
|Hector
|Charlie Cox
|Lawrence
