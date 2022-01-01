Glory 17: Los Angeles - Last Man Standing

Not Available

Glory 17: Los Angeles was a kickboxing event held on June 21, 2014 at the The Forum in Inglewood, California, USA. This show was Glory's first Pay-per-view event. Main card of this event featured world title fight of Rico Verhoeven vs. Daniel Ghiță for the vacant Glory Heavyweight Championship, another world title fight of Marc de Bonte vs. Joseph Valtellini for the Glory Welterweight Championship, and 8-Man Glory Middleweight Last Man Standing Tournament for the inaugural Glory Middleweight Championship. Participants for middleweight tournament were Alex Pereira, Artem Levin, Bogdan Stoica, Filip Verlinden, Joe Schilling, Melvin Manhoef, Simon Marcus and Wayne Barrett.[1]