Glory Days: The Story of the 1980 World Champion Phillies

Return to the magical year of 1980, when the underdog Phillies took the baseball world by storm. Watch as this colorful cast of hungry rookies, grizzled veterans, and future Hall of Famers describe in their own words the journey to baseball's promised land. Narrarated by skipper Dallas Green, this story schonicles the tumultuous regular season, the thrilling stretch drive, the nail-biting playoffs, and the victorious Fall Classic, culminaing with the triumphant parade down Broad Street. This amazing team included Mike Schmidt, Pete Rose, Manny Trillo, Larry Bowa, Gret Luzinski, Lonnie Smith, Gary Matthews, Greg Maddox, Bob Boone, Tug McGraw, Steve Carlton, Dick Ruthven, Randy Lerch and more!