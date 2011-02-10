Gnomeo & Juliet

A version of Shakespeare's play, set in the world of warring indoor and outdoor gnomes. Garden gnomes Gnomeo and Juliet have as many obstacles to overcome as their quasi namesakes when they are caught up in a feud between neighbors. But with plastic pink flamingos and lawnmower races in the mix, can this young couple find lasting happiness?
|Michael Caine
|Lord Redbrick (voice)
|Maggie Smith
|Lady Bluebury (voice)
|Julie Walters
|Lady Montague (voice)
|Patrick Stewart
|William Shakespeare (voice)
|Jim Cummings
|Featherstone (voice)
|Jason Statham
|Tybalt (voice)
