2011

Gnomeo & Juliet

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 10th, 2011

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

A version of Shakespeare's play, set in the world of warring indoor and outdoor gnomes. Garden gnomes Gnomeo and Juliet have as many obstacles to overcome as their quasi namesakes when they are caught up in a feud between neighbors. But with plastic pink flamingos and lawnmower races in the mix, can this young couple find lasting happiness?

Cast

Michael CaineLord Redbrick (voice)
Maggie SmithLady Bluebury (voice)
Julie WaltersLady Montague (voice)
Patrick StewartWilliam Shakespeare (voice)
Jim CummingsFeatherstone (voice)
Jason StathamTybalt (voice)

