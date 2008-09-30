Marek, a crime squad officer, sets out to avenge the death of his partner and best friend, who was killed by drug traffickers. He asks for a posting to a new undercover unit created to infiltrate a drug gang that imports hashish from Morocco using the "Go Fast" method. A fleet of high-powered speedboats and cars races across the Mediterranean to Spain and then France, loaded with drugs.
|Olivier Gourmet
|Jean-Do Paoli
|David Saracino
|Fred
|Jean-Michel Fête
|Méco
|Jil Milan
|Lucien
|Catalina Denis
|Gladys
|Frédéric Epaud
|Wilfrid
