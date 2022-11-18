Not Available

Go Karts

  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

See Pictures

Jack is a charismatic larrikin who has just discovered the one thing he's really good at — go-kart racing. With the support of his mentor, Patrick, an old race car driver with a secret past, and his best mates Colin and Mandy, Jack must learn to control his recklessness if he is to defeat the best drivers in Australia, including the ruthless champion Dean, and win the National title.

Cast

Richard RoxburghPatrick
Frances O'ConnorChristie Hooper
Daniel WyllieBarry
Cooper van GrootelDean Zeta
Damian de MontemasMike Zeta
Darius Amarfio JeffersonColin

View Full Cast >

Images