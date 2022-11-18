Jack is a charismatic larrikin who has just discovered the one thing he's really good at — go-kart racing. With the support of his mentor, Patrick, an old race car driver with a secret past, and his best mates Colin and Mandy, Jack must learn to control his recklessness if he is to defeat the best drivers in Australia, including the ruthless champion Dean, and win the National title.
|Richard Roxburgh
|Patrick
|Frances O'Connor
|Christie Hooper
|Daniel Wyllie
|Barry
|Cooper van Grootel
|Dean Zeta
|Damian de Montemas
|Mike Zeta
|Darius Amarfio Jefferson
|Colin
