2007

Goal! II: Living the Dream

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 8th, 2007

Studio

Impala

Tempted away from Newcastle United to join Real Madrid, rising star Santiago Munez finds this latest change of fortune the greatest challenge yet - personally as well as professionally. He is reunited with Gavin Harris, though they must compete to be on the team, and estranged from fiancee Roz, whose nursing career keeps her back home.

Cast

Kuno BeckerSantiago Muñez
Stephen DillaneGlen Foy
Anna FrielRoz Harmison
Leonor VarelaJordana Garcia
Elizabeth PeñaRosa Maria
Carmelo GómezBurruchaga

