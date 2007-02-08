Goal! II: Living the Dream

Tempted away from Newcastle United to join Real Madrid, rising star Santiago Munez finds this latest change of fortune the greatest challenge yet - personally as well as professionally. He is reunited with Gavin Harris, though they must compete to be on the team, and estranged from fiancee Roz, whose nursing career keeps her back home.
|Kuno Becker
|Santiago Muñez
|Stephen Dillane
|Glen Foy
|Anna Friel
|Roz Harmison
|Leonor Varela
|Jordana Garcia
|Elizabeth Peña
|Rosa Maria
|Carmelo Gómez
|Burruchaga
