God Does Not Believe in Us Anymore

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Team-Film

After his father is murdered by the Nazis in 1938, a young Viennese Jew named Ferry Tobler flees to Prague, where he joins forces with another expatriate and a sympathetic Czech relief worker. Together with other Jewish refugees, the three make their way to Paris, and, after spending time in a French prison camp, eventually escape to Marseille, from where they hope to sail to a safe port

Cast

Johannes SilberschneiderFerry
Armin Mueller-StahlGandhi
Georg MarischkaGross
Fritz MuliarMehlig

