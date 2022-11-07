God Does Not Believe in Us Anymore

After his father is murdered by the Nazis in 1938, a young Viennese Jew named Ferry Tobler flees to Prague, where he joins forces with another expatriate and a sympathetic Czech relief worker. Together with other Jewish refugees, the three make their way to Paris, and, after spending time in a French prison camp, eventually escape to Marseille, from where they hope to sail to a safe port
|Johannes Silberschneider
|Ferry
|Armin Mueller-Stahl
|Gandhi
|Georg Marischka
|Gross
|Fritz Muliar
|Mehlig
