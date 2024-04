Not Available

God Gave Me Twenty Cents is a 1926 American drama silent film directed by Herbert Brenon and written by Elizabeth Meehan, John Russell and Dixie Willson. The film stars Lois Moran, Lya De Putti, Jack Mulhall, William Collier, Jr., Adrienne D'Ambricourt, Leo Feodoroff and Rosa Rosanova. The film was released on November 20, 1926, by Paramount Pictures.