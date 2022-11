Not Available

Set today against the backdrop of a charming, mysterious and mystical city in which we follow the fate of its inhabitants: a young politician who receives a corrupt offer; girls looking for love; a lawyer standing at a crossroads specializing in divorce matters; a small thief who wants to steal a reliquary with the Blood of the Lord; marriages that cannot wait for a child; women after a pass and a man unable to free themselves from the clutches of gambling.