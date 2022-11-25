Goddess of Glass Vol. 2

Not Available

Keita Sakura, who is thinking of her classmate Honoka (Akari Asahina), but is dating Honoka's junior Aya (Kekei). One day, Keita sees Honoka walking with a man and tries to cut off her thoughts. In fact, the man was a member of the Miscon's executive committee at the university, and he had suggested that he participate in Miscon, but Honoka recommends Aya instead of himself. Aya wins the Miscon while the faint thoughts of Honoka, Keita and Aya are mixed. Keita and Honoka, who share their joy and get their misunderstandings, finally confirm each other's feelings.