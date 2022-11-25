Godišnja doba (Željka, Višnja, Branka)

Not Available

The film is an omnibus consisting of three stories - "Usvojenje", "Ferije" and "Probni rok". We follow fragments of the lives of young girls from a social institution for children and young adults without parents. In the first story, a wealthy young couple wants to adopt a five-year-old girl, Zeljka. The emotionally undeveloped child has a hard time adapting to her new environment. In Ferije, fifteen-year-old Visnja spends her winter holidays in a gloomy home for young delinquents, where she experiences her first romance. The heroine of the third story is nineteen-year-old Branka who, after her graduation, tries to find a job and become independent from the social institutions she has lived in her entire life.