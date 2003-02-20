Gods and Generals

The film centers mostly around the personal and professional life of Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, a brilliant if eccentric Confederate general, from the outbreak of the American Civil War until its halfway point when Jackson is killed accidentally by his own soldiers in May 1863 during his greatest victory.
|Stephen Lang
|Lt. Gen. Thomas Stonewall Jackson
|Jeff Daniels
|Lt. Col. Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain
|Robert Duvall
|Gen. Robert E. Lee
|Kevin Conway
|Sgt. Buster Kilrain
|C. Thomas Howell
|Sgt. Thomas Chamberlain
|Jeremy London
|Capt. Alexander 'Sandie' Pendleton
View Full Cast >