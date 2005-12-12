Godzilla: Final Wars

Evil Space Aliens called the Xilians unleashes all the Earth's monsters to lay waste to most of the world's major cities, including Tokyo, New York, Sydney, Shanghai and Paris. It is up to Godzilla and the Earth Defense Force to vanquish the monsters and aliens to rescue the world in the ultimate "Save the Earth" battle.
|Masahiro Matsuoka
|Shin'ichi Ôzaki
|Rei Kikukawa
|Miyuki Otonashi
|Don Frye
|Captain Douglas Gordon
|Akira Takarada
|UN Secretary General Naotarô Daigo
|Kane Kosugi
|Katsunori Kazama
|Maki Mizuno
|Anna Otonashi
