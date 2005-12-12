2005

Godzilla: Final Wars

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

December 12th, 2005

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Evil Space Aliens called the Xilians unleashes all the Earth's monsters to lay waste to most of the world's major cities, including Tokyo, New York, Sydney, Shanghai and Paris. It is up to Godzilla and the Earth Defense Force to vanquish the monsters and aliens to rescue the world in the ultimate "Save the Earth" battle.

Cast

Masahiro MatsuokaShin'ichi Ôzaki
Rei KikukawaMiyuki Otonashi
Don FryeCaptain Douglas Gordon
Akira TakaradaUN Secretary General Naotarô Daigo
Kane KosugiKatsunori Kazama
Maki MizunoAnna Otonashi

Images