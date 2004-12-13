Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.

Forty-two years after her first visit in Tokyo, Mothra returns to warn mankind that they must return Mechagodzilla, along with Godzilla's bones, to the sea, for the dead must not be disturbed. If not, dire consequences will follow. However, Godzilla is once again on the rampage, and Mechagodzilla is Japan's only defense.
|Noboru Kaneko
|Yoshito Chûjô
|Miho Yoshioka
|Pilot Azusa Kisaragi
|Mitzuki Koga
|Mechagodzilla Operator Kyôsuke Akiba
|Hiroshi Koizumi
|Dr. Shin'ichi Chûjô
|Tsutomu Kitagawa
|Gojira
|Akira Nakao
|Premier Hayoto Igarashi
