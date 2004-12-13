2004

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 13th, 2004

Studio

Toho Pictures, Inc.

Forty-two years after her first visit in Tokyo, Mothra returns to warn mankind that they must return Mechagodzilla, along with Godzilla's bones, to the sea, for the dead must not be disturbed. If not, dire consequences will follow. However, Godzilla is once again on the rampage, and Mechagodzilla is Japan's only defense.

Cast

Noboru KanekoYoshito Chûjô
Miho YoshiokaPilot Azusa Kisaragi
Mitzuki KogaMechagodzilla Operator Kyôsuke Akiba
Hiroshi KoizumiDr. Shin'ichi Chûjô
Tsutomu KitagawaGojira
Akira NakaoPremier Hayoto Igarashi

