Godzilla vs. Megalon

In his 13th film, Godzilla takes a supporting role to the far more prominently featured Jet Jaguar, an Ultra-Man like robot. Aliens take control of Earth's monsters and begin using them to destroy the human race. Jet Jaguar decides to stop the attack by recruiting Godzilla and enlarging himself to Monster-size.
|Katsuhiko Sasaki
|Inventor Goro Ibuki
|Hiroyuki Kawase
|Rokuro 'Roku-chan' Ibuki
|Yutaka Hayashi
|Hiroshi Jinkawa
|Robert Dunham
|Emperor Antonio of Seatopia
|Kotaro Tomita
|Lead Seatopian Agent
|Wolf Otsuki
|Seatopian Agent
