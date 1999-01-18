Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla

When Mothra went into outer space to stop a meteor from reaching Earth, she accidentally took with cells from Godzilla and remaining cells from Biollante that inhabited our atmosphere. The combined cells went through a black hole and created a new creature, Space Godzilla. Space Godzilla heads to Earth to confront Godzilla, Junior Godzilla, and the new G-Force robot, MOGERA.
|Zenkichi Yoneyama
|Lt. Kiyosho Sato
|Akira Emoto
|Major Akira Yuki
|Yosuke Saito
|Dr. Susumu Okubo
|Kenji Sahara
|Minister Takayuki Segawa
|Akira Nakao
|Commander Takaki Aso
|Keiko Imamura
|Cosmos #1
