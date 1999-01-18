1999

Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 18th, 1999

Studio

Toho Pictures, Inc.

When Mothra went into outer space to stop a meteor from reaching Earth, she accidentally took with cells from Godzilla and remaining cells from Biollante that inhabited our atmosphere. The combined cells went through a black hole and created a new creature, Space Godzilla. Space Godzilla heads to Earth to confront Godzilla, Junior Godzilla, and the new G-Force robot, MOGERA.

Cast

Zenkichi YoneyamaLt. Kiyosho Sato
Akira EmotoMajor Akira Yuki
Yosuke SaitoDr. Susumu Okubo
Kenji SaharaMinister Takayuki Segawa
Akira NakaoCommander Takaki Aso
Keiko ImamuraCosmos #1

View Full Cast >

Images